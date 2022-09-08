EOW raids Bishop PC Singh in Jabalpur, says found ₹1.65 crore cash, $18,000
Madhya Pradesh’s EOW registered a case against Bishop PC Singh last month after its initial inquiry appeared to support the allegations of cheating and breach of trust
BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s economic offences wing (EOW) on Thursday said it has recovered ₹1.65 crore and $ 18,000 ( ₹14.3 lakh) during searches conducted at the residence and office of Church of North India Jabalpur Diocese’s bishop PC Singh in connection with a cheating case, police said.
Jabalpur EOW superintendent of police Devendra Pratap Singh said some documents relating to some properties were also seized during the searches at the premises in Jabalpur’s Napier Town.
News agency PTI said PC Singh is currently in Germany. His wife and son were at home when EOW team reached the premises earlier on Thursday morning.
The bishop and the Church of North India are yet to respond to the EOW allegations.
“A complaint was received that the Board of Education Church of North India, Jabalpur Diocese’s Bishop PC Singh was using the fees received by educational institutes to run religious institutes. He also used the money for personal purposes. He changed the name of the original society and became its president,” Devendra Pratap Singh said.
The police officer said a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (dishonestly using forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by EOW last month against Bishop PC Singh and former assistant registrar BS Solanki after a preliminary inquiry supported the allegations made by the complainant.
EOW allegedly found evidence indicating that ₹2.7 crore was transferred to religious institutions between 2004-05 and 2011-2012, he said.
