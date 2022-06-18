BJP MP Pragya Thakur receives ‘death threat’ from Dawood kin’s man, case filed

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur on Saturday said she had received a call from underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar's man threatening to kill her.

Police said that Kaskar's man threatened to kill Thakur saying she was “spreading venom against Muslims”. Thakur has filed a complaint at the TT Nagar police station in Bhopal.

"Following her complaint about getting the threat call, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) was registered in the wee hours on Saturday," TT Nagar police station in-charge Chen Singh Raghuvanshi told PTI.

A purported video of the phone call, which has gone viral on social media, shows Thakur sitting on a chair talking to Kaskar's man.

When the BJP MP asked who is Kaskar, the caller replied that she would get to know about him once she is killed.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, further asked if the caller could point out her remarks against Muslims to which he said, "You are spreading venom against Muslims and targeting the community."

"What do Muslims do? Do they sprinkle nectar?" the MP said in response, while asking the caller to reveal his identity.

Thakur, known for making controversial remarks, recently came out in support of Nupur Sharma after the suspended BJP leader made derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad over the Gyanvapi Mosque issue.

“This is true that there (Gyanvapi) was a temple of Lord Shiva. It is there and it will be there. Calling it a fountain is wrong. Our deities are Sanatan. If you insult them, we will also tell the truth. You tell our truth and it will be accepted by us. But why does it pain you when we tell the truth? This means somewhere history is dirty,” Thakur told reporters in Bhopal last week.

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh sought a clarification from the BJP as it highlighted that while the saffron party suspended Sharma over her remarks, a party MP was speaking in her support.

(With PTI inputs)