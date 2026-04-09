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BJYM leader arrested in connection to murder of forest guard in Morena: Police

The tractor is owned by BJYM leader Sony Chauhan who was allegedly involved in sand mining with BJP mandal vice president Pawan Tomar

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:26 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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Bhopal: A Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Sonu Chauhan was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday in connection with the murder of forest guard Harikesh Gurjar (33), who was crushed to death a day earlier while trying to stop a tractor-trolley laden with illegally mined sand from Chambal river in Ambah range of Morena district.

Tractor driver Vinod Kori is absconding. (Shutterstock)

Police said the tractor used for the crime is owned by Chauhan who is allegedly involved in sand mining with another person, Pawan Tomar, said police. Tomar is said to be the member of the same organisation.

“Sonu Chauhan was found to be the owner of the tractor...Pawan Tomar is also the partner. Police are investigating his role and will take action accordingly,” Sameer Saurabh, superintendent of police, Morena, said.

Tractor driver Vinod Kori is absconding, police said.

Also Read:Morena forest guard killed by sand mining mafia: Police

“We are investigating the matter and will take action accordingly,” said BJP district president Kamlesh Kushwaha.

The Supreme Court is hearing a case related to sand mining in Chambal river and has taken suo motu cognisance of the case. A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta referred to the incident on Thursday. The case is likely to be taken up again next week.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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Home / Cities / Bhopal / BJYM leader arrested in connection to murder of forest guard in Morena: Police
Home / Cities / Bhopal / BJYM leader arrested in connection to murder of forest guard in Morena: Police
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