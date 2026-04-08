Morena forest guard killed by sand mining mafia: Police

Bhopal: A forest guard was allegedly killed after being run over by a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand in the Ambah area of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Harikesh Gurjar, a resident of Morena district. The deceased has been identified as Harikesh Gurjar, a resident of Morena district. (Shutterstock)

Morena additional superintendent of police (ASP) Surendra Pal said that during an operation against illegal sand mining and transportation, a six-member Ambah range patrol team spotted a tractor-trolley loaded with sand being transported from Aisah Ghat on the Chambal River.

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“When forest guard Gurjar tried to intercept the vehicle near Ranpur village on National Highway 552, the driver, identified as Vinod Kori, deliberately ran him over. After committing the crime, the driver fled the scene with the vehicle. Gurjar’s body was taken to the district hospital by the patrol team,” said the police official.

Upon receiving information, Dimni police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused. Authorities are also investigating on whose behalf Kori was transporting sand.

Gurjar, a resident of Janakpur village in Morena district, was recently transferred to the Ambah range.