CBI arrests Raghogarh town inspector in custody death case

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday have taken into custody Guna district’s Raghogarh town inspector Zuber Khan in connection with the custodial death of a Pardi community member in Guna district. CBI is yet to make a statement on the fresh arrest in the custody death case

Police said a CBI team which reached Guna on Tuesday interrogated Zuber Khan and later placed him under arrest. “At around 9 pm, the town inspector underwent a medical checkup at the district hospital. After this, the team left with him for Indore on Wednesday,” said the officer.

CBI is yet to release a statement in this regard.

The agency arrested sub-inspector Devraj Singh Parihar in July this year.

On July 15, 2025, Deva Pardi (25), a resident of Bilakhedi, was arrested by police in connection with a theft case when he was about to leave for his wedding in a neighbouring village. Late in the night, the family received information from the district hospital that a Pardhi youth had been brought for autopsy.

On reaching the hospital, the family found that Deva had died in custody.

At the time, police had claimed that he was taken into custody in connection with a theft of ₹8 lakh and that Deva Pardhi died due to a cardiac arrest.

His family alleged that he was tortured to death in custody. The woman Deva Pardhi was to marry attempted to die by suicide outside the police station and was later admitted to the Guna district hospital.

Later, Deva’s mother filed a petition in the Supreme Court which ordered a CBI probe on May 15.

‘Why were the two police officers whose role is suspicious, only line attached and not arrested?’ The accused policemen should be arrested within a month and a charge sheet should be presented within 90 days of their arrest,” the top court had observed at the time.