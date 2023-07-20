Home / Cities / Bhopal News / CBSE toppers in Madhya Pradesh to get free laptops, announces CM Chouhan

CBSE toppers in Madhya Pradesh to get free laptops, announces CM Chouhan

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2023 05:29 PM IST

The CM transferred an amount of ₹196.60 crore to the bank accounts of 78,641 students of Madhya Pradesh Board in the ‘Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh’

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced to provide laptops to toppers of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Bhopal.

The amount was transferred online to the accounts of students who got 75% or more marks in Class 12. (PTI photo)
The CM transferred an amount of 196.60 crore to the bank accounts of 78,641 students of Madhya Pradesh Board in the ‘Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh’.

The amount was transferred online to the accounts of students who got 75% or more marks in Class 12.

Each student has been given 25,000.

CM Chouhan also hit out at the Congress party for stopping the distribution of laptops in the state.

“When the Congress government was in power for a short span of time, they stopped distribution of laptops and stopped paying the fees of the children”, he alleged.

