Meritorious students in Himachal get laptops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a laptop distribution programme to provide free laptops to about 20,000 meritorious students of the state under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Student Digital Scheme at a function held Paddal Ground in Mandi on Wednesday.
An amount of ₹83 crore has been spent on this. All the ministers attended the event in their respective districts and distributed laptops to meritorious students on the occasion.
While addressing teachers, students, parents and other dignitaries on the occasion, the chief minister congratulated the meritorious students for getting laptops on the occasion. He said that an educated citizenry was the biggest asset for any democratic society and students are known for their readiness to fight for all right causes since their thoughts are pure and honest. He said this feat of the students would motivate other students to excel in academics and win a laptop next time. He said that Himachal Pradesh has made unprecedented progress in the field of education. He said the state had even surpassed Kerala in several parameters in the field of education, which was an honour for everyone.
Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government was giving topmost priority to providing quality education to the students with a special focus on the education of girl students. He said that in earlier days, people took the education of girls casually, but now the times have changed and girls were excelling in studies. He said that this has ensured women’s empowerment.
“Students are the future of the nation and thus it is vital to focus on their education. The laptops provided by the state government to the students would go a long way in assisting them in their studies,” he said, adding that the pandemic has delayed the distribution of these laptops, but now the state government has provided these laptops to the students.
He said the change in technology has brought a sea change in the education system as well. Thus, modern equipment like laptops, computers, and mobile have become necessary tools for studies, he added.
The chief minister said that the state government has opened a new state university in Mandi to facilitate the students of nearby districts to get higher education nearer their homes. He said that this university would start functioning with full strength at the earliest. He said that the university and college teachers would be provided UGC scales soon.
Jai Ram Thakur also interacted with the meritorious students of different districts. He told the students to work hard as there was no shortcut to success.
Education minister Govind Singh Thakur said the education sector in the state has witnessed unprecedented development under the leadership of the chief minister.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics