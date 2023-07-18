Home / India News / Chouhan launches developmental projects worth 8k crore in Madhya Pradesh

Chouhan launches developmental projects worth 8k crore in Madhya Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal
Jul 18, 2023 01:06 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday laid foundation stone for projects worth over ₹8,000 crore in the state ahead of the assembly elections t be held later this year

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth over 8,000 crore ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state scheduled for later this year.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday laid foundation stone for projects worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000 crore in the state. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday laid foundation stone for projects worth over 8,000 crore in the state. (ANI)

Addressing the event, part of “Vikas Parv” (development festival) being organised ahead of the polls, Chouhan inaugurated irrigation projects, transferred money in bank accounts of beneficiaries of PM Kisan Kalyan Scheme, distributed land under the CM’s Residential Land Rights Scheme in Barwani.

The Vikas Parv will continue till August 14.

He also inaugurated 15 CM Rise School in the district. “If any child around us is not going to school then we have to motivate the parents to send him/her to school,” Chouhan said.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for construction of roads and bridges in Dhar, irrigation projects and solar plants at a cost of over 1,000 crore.

The campaign will run a war foot to reduce the dropout rate in MP. A new campaign has also been initiated in the field of literacy in the state.

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the “School Chalen Hum” campaign has been given the form of a mass movement.

“The dropout rates increased due to Covid 19 will be reduced through mass movement,” he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out