Chouhan launches developmental projects worth 8k crore in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth over ₹8,000 crore ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state scheduled for later this year. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday laid foundation stone for projects worth over ₹ 8,000 crore in the state. (ANI)

Addressing the event, part of “Vikas Parv” (development festival) being organised ahead of the polls, Chouhan inaugurated irrigation projects, transferred money in bank accounts of beneficiaries of PM Kisan Kalyan Scheme, distributed land under the CM’s Residential Land Rights Scheme in Barwani.

The Vikas Parv will continue till August 14.

He also inaugurated 15 CM Rise School in the district. “If any child around us is not going to school then we have to motivate the parents to send him/her to school,” Chouhan said.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for construction of roads and bridges in Dhar, irrigation projects and solar plants at a cost of over ₹1,000 crore.

The campaign will run a war foot to reduce the dropout rate in MP. A new campaign has also been initiated in the field of literacy in the state.

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the “School Chalen Hum” campaign has been given the form of a mass movement.

“The dropout rates increased due to Covid 19 will be reduced through mass movement,” he added.