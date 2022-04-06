Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers

Congress lawmaker Arif Masood said their party is secular and should refrain from showing an inclination towards one religion
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. (ANI)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 12:46 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party’s state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. Ram Navmi is being celebrated on April 10 and Hanuman Jayanti on April 16 when Nath will do a special puja in Chhindwara.

Congress lawmaker Arif Masood said their party is secular and should refrain from showing an inclination towards one religion. He added Shekhar’s letter did not mention the ongoing Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, chaiti chand, and Mahaveer Jayanti. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajneesh Agrawal said worshipping Lord Ram and Hanuman is a matter of faith. “By releasing the letter, Congress leaders are trying to prove themselves as devotees of Lord Ram for political benefit only but they should understand that people know the difference between pretension and reality.”

Congress spokesman Ajay Yadav said they celebrate all festivals. “...the letter was issued so that leaders could connect with common people through celebrations. BJP should not comment over it because they contested many elections on the issue of Ram Temple and everybody knows that it is BJP which used the name of Lord Ram for their political benefit.” He refused to comment on Masood’s statement but said Eid will also be celebrated.

Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

