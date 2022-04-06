Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.
In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party’s state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. Ram Navmi is being celebrated on April 10 and Hanuman Jayanti on April 16 when Nath will do a special puja in Chhindwara.
Congress lawmaker Arif Masood said their party is secular and should refrain from showing an inclination towards one religion. He added Shekhar’s letter did not mention the ongoing Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, chaiti chand, and Mahaveer Jayanti. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajneesh Agrawal said worshipping Lord Ram and Hanuman is a matter of faith. “By releasing the letter, Congress leaders are trying to prove themselves as devotees of Lord Ram for political benefit only but they should understand that people know the difference between pretension and reality.”
Congress spokesman Ajay Yadav said they celebrate all festivals. “...the letter was issued so that leaders could connect with common people through celebrations. BJP should not comment over it because they contested many elections on the issue of Ram Temple and everybody knows that it is BJP which used the name of Lord Ram for their political benefit.” He refused to comment on Masood’s statement but said Eid will also be celebrated.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics