CM Chouhan calls Bhopal hospital fire tragedy ‘criminal negligence’, vows strict action

A day after a fire at a hospital in Bhopal killed four infants, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said an investigation would be conducted into the blaze and its aftermath. Calling the tragedy a matter of “criminal negligence”, Chouhan vowed to take action against those found “guilty.”

“A heart-wrenching and very unfortunate incident happened yesterday in Bhopal’s Kamala Nehru Hospital, due to which many of our grandchildren lost their lives. (Our) mind and soul are troubled (by this incident). I have ordered an investigation,” the CM said. “This is negligence, criminal negligence. Whoever is guilty in this will not be spared,” he added.

Further, Chouhan thanked staff at the hospital for saving other infants undergoing treatment at the criticare care unit.

“In this unfortunate incident, some doctors, nurses and ward boys worked to save 36 young people by putting their lives at risk. I thank them. Those who saved the lives of children will be honoured,” he said.

He said all government and private hospitals in the state would have to undergo a fire safety audit.

“I want a report on a fire safety audit… Both government and private hospitals will undergo the fire safety audit,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

State education minister Vishwas Sarang said a short circuit might have caused the fire at the hospital’s paediatric critical care unit. While four infants lost their lives in the tragedy, Sarang said the situation was “very scary” because 40 infants were in the ward at the time.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders from Congress blamed the state government for the tragedy. MP’s women Congress president Archana Jaiswal and party's PC Sharma were stopped outside the Kamla Nehru Hospital. Soon after, Sharma said, “The state government is responsible for this incident. A sitting high court judge should probe the matter.”