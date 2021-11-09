Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Bhopal hospital fire: Congress demands probe under sitting high court judge
Bhopal hospital fire: Congress demands probe under sitting high court judge

Four children died as fire broke out inside the pediatric critical care unit of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital on Monday evening.
4 children died in a fire that broke out in the paediatric ward of Bhopal’s Kamala Nehru hospital on Monday evening (Screengrab)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Bhopal police of blocking a party delegation outside the city’s Kamla Nehru Hospital, where four children lost their lives after a fire broke out inside the hospital’s pediatric critical care unit the previous evening. Addressing the media outside the hospital, Congress MLA PC Sharma demanded that a sitting judge of the high court conduct a probe into the incident.

 

“First public representatives, parliamentarians and MLAs lost their lives. Now children, too, are losing their lives. The Madhya Pradesh government is fully responsible for this. All the ministers should resign. We demand a probe under a sitting judge of the high court,” Sharma said to the media.

 

When questioned if the opposition party would take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the legislator from the state capital’s Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim assembly constituency said he will meet PM Modi during the latter's visit to the city on November 15.

Also Read | 4 children die in fire in Bhopal hospital’s paediatric critical care unit

According to a PTI report, Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Bhopal on the said date to participate in a mega tribal convention on the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. He will also inaugurate the newly-developed Habibganj railway station.

Sharma, meanwhile, also targeted Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sharing on his Twitter handle, pictures of the chief minister ‘feasting’ with his cabinet colleagues at a time when little kids were dying in the blaze.

 

Chouhan, on Monday, ordered a high-level inquiry into the tragedy. At a press conference on Tuesday, he directed officials to submit to him a report on the fire safety audit of the hospital. He also said that all hospitals in the state, government or private, will have to undergo fire safety audit.

