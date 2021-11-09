Bhopal hospital fire: Congress demands probe under sitting high court judge

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Bhopal police of blocking a party delegation outside the city’s Kamla Nehru Hospital, where four children lost their lives after a fire broke out inside the hospital’s pediatric critical care unit the previous evening. Addressing the media outside the hospital, Congress MLA PC Sharma demanded that a sitting judge of the high court conduct a probe into the incident.

Bhopal | Archana Jaiswal, Pres, Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress & party's PC Sharma stopped outside Kamla Nehru Hospital where 4 children died in a fire incident last night



State govt responsible for this incident.A sitting High Court judge should probe the matter, says PC Sharma pic.twitter.com/KQlmxn4yOT — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

“First public representatives, parliamentarians and MLAs lost their lives. Now children, too, are losing their lives. The Madhya Pradesh government is fully responsible for this. All the ministers should resign. We demand a probe under a sitting judge of the high court,” Sharma said to the media.

When questioned if the opposition party would take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the legislator from the state capital’s Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim assembly constituency said he will meet PM Modi during the latter's visit to the city on November 15.

According to a PTI report, Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Bhopal on the said date to participate in a mega tribal convention on the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. He will also inaugurate the newly-developed Habibganj railway station.

Sharma, meanwhile, also targeted Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sharing on his Twitter handle, pictures of the chief minister ‘feasting’ with his cabinet colleagues at a time when little kids were dying in the blaze.

जब राजधानी भोपाल के कमला नेहरू अस्पताल में आग की चपेट में आकर मासूम बच्चे जल रहे थे...



तब प्रदेश के मुखिया अपने मंत्रियों के साथ डिनर की टेबल पर अठखेलियाँ कर रहे थे...



शव - राज है तो मुमकिन है... pic.twitter.com/sqXTAQrZl5 — P. C. Sharma (@pcsharmainc) November 9, 2021

Chouhan, on Monday, ordered a high-level inquiry into the tragedy. At a press conference on Tuesday, he directed officials to submit to him a report on the fire safety audit of the hospital. He also said that all hospitals in the state, government or private, will have to undergo fire safety audit.