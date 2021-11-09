Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 4 children die in fire in Bhopal hospital’s paediatric critical care unit
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered an inquiry by a senior official into the fire in Bhopal’s Kamala Nehru hospital on Monday. The condition of seven children is said to be serious.
Four children died in a fire that broke out in the paediatric ward of Bhopal’s Kamala Nehru hospital on Monday evening.
By Shruti Tomar

BHOPAL: Four children admitted to the paediatric critical care unit of Bhopal’s Kamal Nehru hospital died in a fire that broke out on Monday evening, people familiar with the matter said.

“The incident of fire in the children’s ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital, Bhopal is sad. The rescue operation was held swiftly…. The fire was brought under control, but unfortunately. three children who were already seriously ill could not be saved,” Chouhan said.

He said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The probe will be done by the additional chief secretary, public health and medical education, Mohammad Suleman.”

There were 40 children undergoing treatment at the paediatric critical care unit when the fire broke out on the third floor, said Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang.

Government officials said 12 fire engines were rushed to the hospital to control the fire.

As the hospital administration worked to move the children, the authorities banned the entry of family members and outsiders to the hospital so that the fire-fighting and rescue operation is not obstructed.

Outside, angry family members of the children created a ruckus over the restriction.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but it was controlled…. We are trying to convince family members to cooperate and they will soon be allowed to enter the hospital,” Bhopal (south) superintendent of police Vijay Khatri told reporters,

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang also reached the hospital to oversee the rescue operation.

Sarang said the fire was controlled in time and all the children have been shifted to other wards.

Some attendants have also been affected due to fire and have been admitted to Hamidia hospital located on the same premises.

