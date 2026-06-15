Bhopal, In a departure from VIP protocol, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday navigated the narrow, winding lanes of Bhopal's Bhim Nagar slum on an electric scooter to personally congratulate Class 12 state board topper Chandni Vishwakarma. Yadav reached the home of Vishwakarma, which had by then become the hotspot of the locality. CM Yadav rides electric scooter through Bhopal slum to meet Class 12 topper

Chandni, the daughter of a furniture worker, secured the first position across Madhya Pradesh in the Class 12 exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education , scoring 98.8 per cent marks.

Yadav spent some time interacting with the family, during which he asked Chandni about her future goals. "I want to join the Army," she replied promptly.

For Chandni, the chief minister's visit was the crowning moment of a long, arduous journey where resources were scarce, but determination was plenty.

"Despite difficult circumstances, Chandni's achievement through hard work, dedication, and determination is an inspiration for lakhs of students in the state," Yadav later shared, reflecting on the visit.

Inside the small home, the atmosphere was full of pride and emotion as the chief minister spent time chatting cordially with Chandni and her parents, listening to their story, and wishing the young topper a bright future. Chandni's mother, Vimla, was in tears upon seeing the pride brought by her daughter.

Before leaving, Yadav leaned in with the family for a quick, smiling selfie, a modern token of appreciation for an extraordinary feat.

Chandni shared her life's ambition during her interaction with the chief minister. "The Army is my next target," she said, expressing her deep-rooted desire to dedicate her life to national security.

"I told him that I want to serve my country by becoming a lieutenant," she told reporters after the high-profile visit.

Recognising her determination, Yadav extended his best wishes, with Chandni adding, "He gave his blessings so that I may achieve my goal."

The visit also served as an acknowledgement of environmental sustainability, as the chief minister commented on his choice of transport for the day, saying that he thoroughly enjoyed riding the electric vehicle to reach the venue.

Using an EV for official visits underscores the importance of fuel conservation and highlights practical steps the public can take to reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, the CM said.

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