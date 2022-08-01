Cong councillor’s son arrested for Khargone communal violence in April: Police
BHOPAL: Sameer Ullah, the prime suspect arrested on Sunday on charges of orchestrating the attack on a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district in April this year, is the son of the newly elected councillor Tahir Bi, a police officer said.
District collector Kumar Purushottam has involved the National Security Act against Sameer Ullah, who has nine criminal cases registered against him. “On the basis of the report of the SP (superintendent of police), we have taken action under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act (NSA) 1970 and issued detention orders to keep him in the Central Jail Indore,” the Khargone collector said.
Sameer Ullah’s mother, Tahira Bi, was elected as councillor from ward no 16 in the local bodies’ election that was held recently, a police officer said. She declined to comment on her son’s arrest but local Congress MLA Ravi Joshi said: “We were not aware of the case on Sameer and police should do their work.”
Khargone SP Dharamveer Yadav said, “The accused Sameer Ullah, a resident of Kumharwada of Mohan Talkies, an epicentre of communal violence in Khargone, was arrested on Sunday by a special police team from Khaltaka-Balsamund border of the district.”
“During the investigation, it was found Sameer Ullah provoked the youth to pelt stones on the procession. Over a dozen youth, who have been arrested from the spot took the name of Sameer Ullah,” the SP said.
He added that Sameer created a WhatsApp group and many locals, including some criminals, were part of the group. “On the day of violence, Sameer contacted other accused and was giving instructions to them,” he said.
Police said they were checking the credentials of all group members and whether they received any funding from any banned group.
Khargone was one of several locations where communal violence erupted on Ram Navami in six states across the country. In the aftermath of the clashes, authorities controversially razed 50 structures owned by men accused of stoking violence, triggering allegations that the administration was bypassing legal due process.
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
HC disposes of plea against Raghav Chadha’s appointment as Punjab’s new advisory panel head
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of state's advisory panel. Chadha, an “outsider not being a part of the state Legislative Assembly”, was being given a minister rank, in violation of the Constitution, Bhatti had argued. Detailed order is awaited. The bench also had questions whether such powers could be delegated.
Ensure 24-hr power to identified religious places: U.P. minister
U.P. energy minister AK Sharma has directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd officials to ensure round-the-clock electricity to all identified 74 important religious places in the state, all the district headquarters as well as during important functions. “Uninterrupted power should be supplied to the Ma Shakumbhari too, a place of religious importance under the Varanasi discom,” he said directing officials. He suggested awarding incentives to personnel to encourage them to perform better.
BHU launches Annie Besant Fellowship for its high flyers
Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme, Annie Besant Fellowship to encourage its top notch post-graduate students to join PhD programmes in BHU. The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence - BHU, programme. The application process for the fellowship is underway now. August 5 is the last date for receiving applications. The university plans to award Annie Besant Fellowship for the current session by mid of September.
