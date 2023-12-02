Congress demands high level security at counting centres in MP

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh have demanded high level security at the district headquarters in the state where the counting of votes of 230 assembly seats will be taken place on Sunday. The counting of votes of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be taken place at the district headquarters in the state on Sunday. (Representative Image)

The party leaders submitted a memorandum to state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) after an alleged video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader granting permission to his party men to create ruckus at counting centres went viral on social media.

HT couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video. The BJP has called the video a fake and tampered.

Congress leaders including JP Dhanopia and Rajeev Singh submitted the memorandum to the CEO on Friday.

“It is requested that the counting of votes for the Assembly elections 2023 in the state is scheduled to take place at all the district headquarters. But due to the fear of defeat, the BJP is planning to spread unrest. A meeting was organised at the BJP office in which they talked about creating ruckus at the counting centres. The video of the said meeting held at the BJP head office is going viral in which BJP workers have been warned to influence the counting of votes by creating a storm on the counting day and creating unrest,” the letter said.

“It is requested to the Election Commission that in order to prevent any kind of ruckus in the counting work at all the district headquarters, it is necessary to take steps to streamline the security system at the administrative level. It would be appropriate to make arrangements for deployment of Central Reserve Force so that the counting of votes for the assembly elections can be done in a fair and independent manner, which would be fair,” It added.

However, BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal said, “The video is nothing but an imagination of the Congress which they tried to circulate by tampering with the original one. The opposition leaders are trying hard to create an appropriate reason behind losing the assembly election in MP.”