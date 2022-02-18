Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: MP sees 888 new cases, two deaths; positivity rate dips to 1.4 pc

Published on Feb 18, 2022 08:52 PM IST
PTI | , Bhopal

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,32,477 on Friday with the detection of 888 cases, while the deaths of two patients in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,711, an official said. 

The positivity rate stood at 1.4 per cent, down from 1.8 per cent on Thursday, he said. So far, 10,12,060 people have been discharged post-recovery, including 2,715 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 9,706, the official said. 

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 182 and 100 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said. With 60,278 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,72,31,041, he added. 

A government release said 11,28,51,755 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 92,462 on Friday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,32,477 new cases 888, death toll 10,711, recoveries 10,12,060 active cases 9,706, number of tests so far 2,72,31,041. 

Topics
covid-19 madhya pradesh bhopal city omicron
