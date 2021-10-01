Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deaf-mute girl raped in Madhya Pradesh
Deaf-mute girl raped in Madhya Pradesh

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Six people, including four minors, allegedly raped an 11-year-old deaf-mute girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol on Saturday, said police. Police superintendent Awadesh Goswami said the registration of the case in the matter was delayed until Thursday as the girl was unable to explain to her mother about what had happened.

Police said the minors aged between 15 to 17 have been held while the two other accused have been arrested and booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

Deputy police superintendent Sonali Gupta said the girl belongs to an underprivileged family. “She was taken to a secluded place...and raped.... The traumatised girl tried to share her ordeal with her mother but she did not understand. Facing health issues, the mother asked her to explain her problem. On Wednesday night, she explained to her mother in the sign language that she was raped by six including two neighbours. The mother showed photographs of all the neighbours to her and she identified the two of them.”

