Declare 32-yr-old woman’s wedding to teen void, MP child rights body to collector
BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has written to the district collector of Singrauli, asking the official to declare a marriage between a 17-year-old and a 32-year-old woman null and void.
The direction was issued over accusations by the teenager’s family that the panchayat forced the two to get married after the woman claimed that the two were in a relationship and that she was pregnant with his child.
The village headman, Balmukund Singh, has, however, denied the charge and insisted that the teenager’s family consented to the wedding because the woman threatened to file rape charges against the teenager.
The boy’s family alleged that they fixed his wedding to a girl from a neighbouring village on May 14. “But a woman, who lives in the neighbourhood, created a ruckus in front of the house and claimed she is pregnant with the child of the boy. The matter reached the panchayat and they decided to solemnize their marriage despite our protests. The ceremony was held at panchayat bhawan on May 8 in front of the whole village,” said a family member, adding that they were ordered by the panchayat to allow the woman into their home.
The boy’s family also alleged that the woman spent a few days at home with them before “she ran away with my son.”
Village sarpanch Balmukund Singh said, “The panchayat took the decision as the boy and the woman wanted to marry each other. The boy’s father gave his consent because the woman was accusing the boy of exploiting her and wanted to register a case under section 376 (rape). Now, the father is unnecessarily blaming us for the marriage.”
SCPCR member Brajesh Chouhan, however, asked the collector to declare the marriage null and void. “We have written to the district collector to cancel the marriage first because it is illegal to solemnize a marriage involving a minor. We have also asked the superintendent of police to recover the boy as the father alleged that he was missing and registered a case against the people who are responsible,” said Chouhan.
“We will also hold an inquiry in the matter,” he added.
(With inputs from Dheeraj Singh from Singrauli)
-
HC tells Delhi govt to enforce order to pay equal wages to nurses
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has directed the city government to implement its notification for payments of emoluments to the private nurses at par with the government hospitals, saying that concerned officers will have to personally appear in case of non-compliance.
-
Women workers stay silent over air pollution issues: NGO survey
New Delhi: As many as 94% of women construction workers in Delhi never raise their voice against air pollution at construction sites in fear of losing their jobs, a survey carried out by the NGOs Mahila Housing Trust and the Help Delhi Breathe Campaign has found.
-
Man dies after bike hits speed breaker in Baner
A resident of Pimple Nilakh (22), Hazrat Ali Islam Shaikh, who met with an accident on May 3, passed away on Tuesday, while undergoing treatment said police officials. Shaikh met with an accident on May 3, at 3 pm near Kapil Malhar society in Baner, wherein he lost balance, after his two-wheeler hit a speed breaker, according to officials. The Chaturshringi police lodged a case of accidental death in this regard on Tuesday.
-
Qutub Minar not a place of worship, ASI tells Delhi court
Qutub Minar is not a place of worship, nor can it be revived as one under the laws of the land, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told a Delhi court, which reserved its order for June 9 on pleas seeking to restore the right to worship for Hindus and Jains at the Quwwat-Ul-Islam mosque in the monument's premises.
-
Bagga case: HC seeks Delhi Police’s response on Punjab cops’ plea
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the city police's response on Punjab police's plea to quash an FIR against them for allegedly abducting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence earlier this month. Justice Anu Malhotra issued notice to the city police, city government and Bagga on the plea filed by Nagar in Punjab, SP Rural, Manpreet Singh.
