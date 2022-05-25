Declare 32-yr-old woman’s wedding to teen void, MP child rights body to collector

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has written to the district collector of Singrauli, asking the official to declare a marriage between a 17-year-old and a 32-year-old woman null and void.

The direction was issued over accusations by the teenager’s family that the panchayat forced the two to get married after the woman claimed that the two were in a relationship and that she was pregnant with his child.

The village headman, Balmukund Singh, has, however, denied the charge and insisted that the teenager’s family consented to the wedding because the woman threatened to file rape charges against the teenager.

The boy’s family alleged that they fixed his wedding to a girl from a neighbouring village on May 14. “But a woman, who lives in the neighbourhood, created a ruckus in front of the house and claimed she is pregnant with the child of the boy. The matter reached the panchayat and they decided to solemnize their marriage despite our protests. The ceremony was held at panchayat bhawan on May 8 in front of the whole village,” said a family member, adding that they were ordered by the panchayat to allow the woman into their home.

The boy’s family also alleged that the woman spent a few days at home with them before “she ran away with my son.”

Village sarpanch Balmukund Singh said, “The panchayat took the decision as the boy and the woman wanted to marry each other. The boy’s father gave his consent because the woman was accusing the boy of exploiting her and wanted to register a case under section 376 (rape). Now, the father is unnecessarily blaming us for the marriage.”

SCPCR member Brajesh Chouhan, however, asked the collector to declare the marriage null and void. “We have written to the district collector to cancel the marriage first because it is illegal to solemnize a marriage involving a minor. We have also asked the superintendent of police to recover the boy as the father alleged that he was missing and registered a case against the people who are responsible,” said Chouhan.

“We will also hold an inquiry in the matter,” he added.

(With inputs from Dheeraj Singh from Singrauli)

