‘Don’t allow religion in politics’: Priyanka Gandhi in MP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over inflation, unemployment, and privatisation of public sector units and urged people not to allow religion in politics.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh on Saturday. (Image posted on X by Congress)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh on Saturday, Priyanka said, “BJP-led government has money to renovate Parliament at ₹20,000 crore which was in good condition... ₹8,000 crore for traveling in a plane... and constructed a hall (Bharat Mandapam) of ₹2,700 crore in New Delhi, but has no money for Old Pension Scheme, a security for government employees. How will people trust them?”

“The Madhya Pradesh government has given only 21 jobs in the last 3 years. (The BJP) has been in power for the last 18 years. More scams are happening here than recruitment. Vacant posts are not being filled. The country’s wealth has been handed over to big industrialist friends at throwaway prices. How will employment be created through this? We should think about sources of employment. Public sector units like BHEL and HAL were main sources of employment and people used to expect secure future, but PSUs have been sold to industrialist friends at minimal cost,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka asked voters to change the system that has created trouble for them and said they should ask questions to the political leaders. “Do you know what system you have developed? The politicians have now understood that there is no need to work. They need to just make some hallow announcements and bring religion and caste into politics and get success in the election. This should be stopped,” she said.

“You should start questioning the government about development and inflation. If you allow religion in politics, (you will have to) keep migrating and go to private hospitals for treatment. Now, it’s time to think and don’t vote for religion. The upcoming five years is very important for the future and development,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When my father was the Prime Minister, I went to Amethi with him. He was scolded there in the village. People said we had told you to build this road, it has not been built yet. Get it done, then come back Raju bhaiya. They used to love him, but he was held responsible because the public was aware (of their rights),” she said.

On the Caste census, Priyanka Gandhi said, “We are saying that caste census should be done. The caste census has been conducted in Bihar. There 84% people are SC, ST and OBC. But, if you look at the big positions in the jobs, what is the representation of these communities? You’ll find that there’s not that much representation. We are saying that we want to make a scheme for OBC and for that, we want to know the number, but the BJP is not allowing us to do so. We are talking about justice and representation. They organised a big event for OBC but they didn’t want to count them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said, “Madhya Pradesh is ready for big changes. The corrupt BJP government which committed 250 scams in 225 months of rule is leaving. Congress is coming with an overwhelming majority.”

Polling for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be held in November. Results of all five assembly polls will be declared on December 3.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON