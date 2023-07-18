‘Bad weather’: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul’s aircraft on way to Delhi lands at Bhopal

BHOPAL: A chartered plane carrying former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Tuesday evening, people familiar with the matter said. Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the six people on the plane (ANI)

An airport official said the aircraft made an unscheduled landing at the airport at 8.05 pm due to bad weather. The plane was on its way to Delhi from Bengaluru, the official said.

There were six passengers and a pilot in the plane. All six passengers, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi reached VIP lounge at 8.15pm. They will return to Delhi in an Indigo flight at 9.30pm, said Vivek Tripathi, spokesperson, MP Youth Congress.

A large number of Congress leaders reached the airport to meet them.