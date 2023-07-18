Home / Cities / Bhopal News / ‘Bad weather’: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul’s aircraft on way to Delhi lands at Bhopal

‘Bad weather’: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul’s aircraft on way to Delhi lands at Bhopal

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023 09:43 PM IST

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's chartered plane made an emergency landing in Bhopal due to bad weather. They will return to Delhi later.

BHOPAL: A chartered plane carrying former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Tuesday evening, people familiar with the matter said.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the six people on the plane (ANI)
An airport official said the aircraft made an unscheduled landing at the airport at 8.05 pm due to bad weather. The plane was on its way to Delhi from Bengaluru, the official said.

There were six passengers and a pilot in the plane. All six passengers, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi reached VIP lounge at 8.15pm. They will return to Delhi in an Indigo flight at 9.30pm, said Vivek Tripathi, spokesperson, MP Youth Congress.

A large number of Congress leaders reached the airport to meet them.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023
