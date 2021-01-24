IND USA
Farm laws: Cong leaders among 1,000 booked in Madhya Pradesh

Former CM Digvijaya Singh was among the 110 arrested Congress leaders, said Upendra Jain, ADG Bhopal.
By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:31 AM IST
A case has been registered a case against 1,000 unidentified people including Congressmen for allegedly using criminal force and involving in rioting to deter public servant from discharging their duty during a rally against the Centre’s farm laws in Bhopal on Saturday, police said. Former CM Digvijaya Singh was among the 110 arrested Congress leaders, said Upendra Jain, ADG Bhopal.

Attacking the BJP-led state government Kamal Nath said, “Police used force against the farmers and Congressmen during the peaceful protest. This barbarism act of BJP-led state government is unacceptable.”

However, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The protest is not for farmers but for retaining the posts in MPCC. Congress leaders are more concerned about their posts than farmers.”

