Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Farm laws: Cong leaders among 1,000 booked in Madhya Pradesh
Attacking the BJP-led state government Kamal Nath said, “Police used force against the farmers and Congressmen during the peaceful protest. This barbarism act of BJP-led state government is unacceptable.”(Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)
bhopal news

Farm laws: Cong leaders among 1,000 booked in Madhya Pradesh

Former CM Digvijaya Singh was among the 110 arrested Congress leaders, said Upendra Jain, ADG Bhopal.
By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:31 AM IST

A case has been registered a case against 1,000 unidentified people including Congressmen for allegedly using criminal force and involving in rioting to deter public servant from discharging their duty during a rally against the Centre’s farm laws in Bhopal on Saturday, police said. Former CM Digvijaya Singh was among the 110 arrested Congress leaders, said Upendra Jain, ADG Bhopal.

Attacking the BJP-led state government Kamal Nath said, “Police used force against the farmers and Congressmen during the peaceful protest. This barbarism act of BJP-led state government is unacceptable.”

However, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The protest is not for farmers but for retaining the posts in MPCC. Congress leaders are more concerned about their posts than farmers.”

congress madhya pradesh
The former Union minister said it is after a gap of more than 30 years that farmers have gathered near Delhi to push for their demands.(PTI File Photo)
bhopal news

Don't let "ego" come in way of breaking farm laws impasse: Uma Bharti

PTI, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said farmers came together under the leadership of farm leaders Mahendra Singh Tikait and Sharad Joshi around 30 years ago.
Representational image. (AP)
bhopal news

MP order seeking proposal for opening new liquor shops sparks controversy

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Uma Bharti opposed the proposal and demanded a ban on the sale of liquor in all BJP-ruled states
The girl’s family, however, has accused the shelter officials of harassing the girls at the home. “The shelter superintendent was harassing all the girls and a few days ago she physically assaulted them too. Depressed with life in the shelter, my sister ended her life,” the girl’s cousin said.(Representative image)
bhopal news

17-yr-old rape victim dies by suicide

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:26 AM IST
“On Monday afternoon, the girl consumed sleeping pills to end her life. She was rushed to Hamidia hospital where she died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment. After post mortem, the body was handed over to the family,” said Sai Krishna Thota, SP, Bhopal (south).
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bhopal news

Brother, uncle get double death sentence for raping, beheading 12-year-old girl in MP

By Anupam Pateriya
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The girl’s body was found in an agricultural field a day after she went missing on March 13, 2019. It later emerged that her brother had abducted and taken her to their uncle’s house
The January 11 incident, in which some residents of Manpur and Pahawali villages consumed "white coloured liquor", has claimed 24 lives, nine of whom died immediately and the rest in hospitals later.(Subhendu Ghosh /Hindustan Times)
bhopal news

Morena hooch tragedy: Main accused Mukesh Kirar held from Chennai

PTI, Bhopal/morena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The home of main accused Mukesh Kirar in Chhera village was also demolished as part of the action following the tragedy.
Image for representation. (REUTERS/Representative image)
bhopal news

'Crime which I never committed': Ex-army man acquitted after 14 years in jail

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal/gwalior
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Balveer Singh Yadav, 45, a resident of Bharrad village of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district had been arrested in 2006 in connection to a murder case.
They were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence.(AP FILE)
bhopal news

Minor gang-raped by nine people in MP

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Umaria superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Shahwal said the girl was in trauma and being counselled.
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bhopal news

Man dies after friend inserts air compressor into rectum to relieve constipation

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:09 AM IST
  • The victim died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Swab samples of 10 students from Government Girls Excellence School in Shahpur, about 36 km from the district headquarters, were collected for testing on January 13, school principal Virendra Namdeo said.(Ravindra Joshi/HT FILE PHOTO/For Representative Purposes Only)
bhopal news

10 students test positive for Covid-19 at a girls' school in MP's Betul

PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The local administration has decided to shut the school for a week, after the infections were detected among Class 12 students.
Yadav assured his family that since PM Narendra Modi has guaranteed the safety of Covid-19 vaccine, there was nothing to worry.(HT Photo)
bhopal news

A security guard and a sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in MP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:58 PM IST
  • Yadav has shown through for his commitment while managing the crowd of patients and visitors at the hospital without taking a single leave since March 2020, said a hospital official
The retired air force officer's body was found charred inside his burnt out car. (ANI file photo/Representational use)
bhopal news

Retd Air Force officer was drugged in MP before set on fire, 6 arrested

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:56 AM IST
  • The accused confessed to their crime and said they killed Sahu over a dispute over 5 crore that the deceased was demanding from Naresh Gurjar, one of the main accused, said police.
Chouhan said that both the vaccines would help build immunity and antibodies against Covid-19 but pointed out that the antibodies would not develop immediately after the vaccination.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
bhopal news

'Covaxin, Covishield properly tested and are safe': Madhya Pradesh CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) while the Serum Institute of India (SII) has developed Covishield.
Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma made the comments during a press conference. (File ANI)
bhopal news

Congress leader’s remark on girls’ reproductive age backfires, BJP seeks apology

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • A senior BJP leader said it was unfortunate that Congress leaders continue to insult women but the Congress high command remains silent.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to media persons, in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Chouhan emphasises police action in recovery of missing girls, women

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:57 PM IST
  • The DGP stated eloping with boyfriends as one of the reasons behind the disappearance of girls and women in urban areas.
Image for representation. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
bhopal news

People in MP village go on digging spree in hope to find Mughal-era treasure

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:31 AM IST
  • People found ancient coins on the bank of river in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpura village a few days ago.
