FIR against Dhirendra Shastri’s brother for threatening Dalit family in MP: Cops

BHOPAL: Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against the brother of self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on charges of harassing and threatening a Dalit family earlier this month.

The FIR was registered after the video emerged in which Sourav Garg alias Shaligram Garg was allegedly seen threatening people at the wedding of a young Dalit couple hosted by the bride’s father Kallu Ahirwar, a resident of Gadha village. In the video, police said Garg is also seen holding a firearm and threatening them for not solemnising the marriage at the mass marriage function organised by his brother at Bageshwar Dham. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Chhatarpur superintendent of police Sachin Sharma said Kallu Ahirawar initially applied for the marriage of his daughter at Bageshwar Dham’s mass marriage programme but later decided to solemnise the marriage separately at home.

“On February 11, Sourav Garg along with some people reached Ahirwar’s home and created a ruckus,” the police officer said.

Police registered the FIR under sections 294 (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (causing damage of more than ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.