Five killed, one injured as SUV rams truck in Madhya Pradesh’ Maihar

Five people were killed while one got critically injured after their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into the rear of a moving truck on National Highway-30 in Madhya Pradesh’s Raihar during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The impact was so severe that the SUV was mangled, trapping all six occupants inside. (iStock | Representative)

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The impact was so severe that the SUV was mangled, trapping all six occupants inside. Police and rescue teams managed to extricate them.

The deceased were identified as Ankur Patel (40), Mridul Patel (32), Vijay Patel (30), Harishankar Patel (25), and Shiva Patel (23). Four of them were residents of Tanaja in Maihar district, while Shiva Patel hailed from Narora village. The injured, Om Patel, was rushed to Amarpatan Civil Hospital and later referred to Satna Medical College, where his condition remains critical.

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All six youths belonged to families of former Independent MLA Lalji Bhai Patel and late Congress MLA Mathura Patel.

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{{^usCountry}} Nadan Dehat police station in-charge Panchraj Singh said, “The six were returning after celebrating the birthday of Amarpatan Janpad Panchayat vice president Manoj Patel. The accident occurred around 2am when the SUV, driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into the truck from behind. The truck driver stopped immediately and informed the police.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nadan Dehat police station in-charge Panchraj Singh said, “The six were returning after celebrating the birthday of Amarpatan Janpad Panchayat vice president Manoj Patel. The accident occurred around 2am when the SUV, driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into the truck from behind. The truck driver stopped immediately and informed the police.” {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered, police said.