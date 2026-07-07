Five killed, one injured as SUV rams truck in Madhya Pradesh’ Maihar

Five people were killed while one got critically injured after their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into the rear of a moving truck on National Highway-30 in Madhya Pradesh’s Raihar during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
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The impact was so severe that the SUV was mangled, trapping all six occupants inside. Police and rescue teams managed to extricate them.
The deceased were identified as Ankur Patel (40), Mridul Patel (32), Vijay Patel (30), Harishankar Patel (25), and Shiva Patel (23). Four of them were residents of Tanaja in Maihar district, while Shiva Patel hailed from Narora village. The injured, Om Patel, was rushed to Amarpatan Civil Hospital and later referred to Satna Medical College, where his condition remains critical.
All six youths belonged to families of former Independent MLA Lalji Bhai Patel and late Congress MLA Mathura Patel.
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Nadan Dehat police station in-charge Panchraj Singh said, “The six were returning after celebrating the birthday of Amarpatan Janpad Panchayat vice president Manoj Patel. The accident occurred around 2am when the SUV, driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into the truck from behind. The truck driver stopped immediately and informed the police.”
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Nadan Dehat police station in-charge Panchraj Singh said, “The six were returning after celebrating the birthday of Amarpatan Janpad Panchayat vice president Manoj Patel. The accident occurred around 2am when the SUV, driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into the truck from behind. The truck driver stopped immediately and informed the police.”
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.