Former Congress MP Suraj Solanki dies of cardiac arrest in Bhopal
Suraj Solanki, MP from Dhar in 1989 and 1991, was 60 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
PTI, Dhar/ Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Former Congress Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Suraj Bhanu Singh Solanki died of cardiac arrest on Sunday during a morning walk in Bhopal, his kin said.
Solanki, MP from Dhar in 1989 and 1991, was 60 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
He was the son of former deputy chief minister and ex-state Congress chief late Shiv Bhanu Singh Solanki.
Solanki was a commercial pilot and was brought into politics by late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath expressed grief at Solanki's death.
