Freight train derails, falls off bridge in Madhya Pradesh; no casualties reported

As many as 16 coaches of a goods train carrying coal derailed and fell off a bridge over the Alan river near Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, news agencies reported, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident. The train was travelling from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Katni in Madhya Pradesh after loading coal from Korba Coalfields in Kusmunda.

Photos shared by news agency ANI on Friday showed portions of the damaged freight train floating on the river. Part of the bridge, too, collapsed from the pressure.

According to reports, the bridge over the Alan river had developed cracks in its structure, which could have led to the derailment of the train. However, there was no official response yet on how such fatal cracks appeared in a route specially designed for freight trains.

Senior railways officials went to the area soon after news of the accident came in to evaluate the situation. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Rail traffic remained unaffected in the meanwhile, news the agency reported, adding that rescue operations are on.

The railways commissioned the third train line for freight trains two years ago. The route runs between Nigaura in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh and Venkatanagar in Chhattisgarh and is specifically designed for running such trains carrying coal and other heavy goods.

Freight trains played a major role during the peak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis in India, when they transferred essential goods and heavy-duty raw materials across the country at a time when passenger trains remained restricted to cut off the spread of the virus.