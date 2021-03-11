Gandhi statue damaged by monkeys in MP's Mandsaur, say Police

Police said that it is likely that monkeys damaged a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of a school in Gurjarbardiya village in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

"No one was seen crossing the school boundary and a watchman was on duty till 8 pm. Earlier, an incident was reported where monkeys broke the arm of the idol and it was repaired," said Siddharth Chaudhary, Mandsaur SP.

"There is a possibility that it was done by monkeys. A case has been registered," he further said and added that other angles are also being investigated.

Congress leader Deepak Singh Chauhan said that damaging the statue of the Father of the Nation is a big crime.

"The Mandsaur SP is saying that the monkeys have vandalised the statue, is he referring to the monkeys of the BJP?" asked Chauhan.

Afzalpur Police Station has registered a case and a probe is underway.