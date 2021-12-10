Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Give 50% fare concession to PwDs with UDID card, MP bus operators told
The directive, issued by MP transport commissioner to all regional, additional and district transport officials, lays down that any person presenting the 'Unique Disability ID' issued by a competent authority of the Centre or the state must be given 50 per cent concession in bus fare.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:34 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday issued a directive to all bus operators in the state to provide 50 per cent concession in fares to 'divyangjan' (people with disabilities) after they show their unique identification card. 

The directive, issued by MP transport commissioner to all regional, additional and district transport officials, lays down that any person presenting the 'Unique Disability ID' issued by a competent authority of the Centre or the state must be given 50 per cent concession in bus fare. 

A state public relations department official said the Centre's Divyangjan Empowerment department was providing Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities (UDID) to divyangjan, which allows them to avail benefits of different welfare schemes. 

Madhya Pradesh is ahead of the other states in the country in issuing UDIDs, he added.

