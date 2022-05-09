Groom wearing 'sherwani', not 'dhoti-kurta', at wedding leads to violent clash in Madhya Pradesh
A tribal groom wearing a 'sherwani' at his wedding led to a dispute between his and the bride's family in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, following which people from the two sides allegedly hurled stones at each other and indulged in a violent clash, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Mangbaeda village on Saturday after relatives of the bride insisted that the groom wear a 'dhoti-kurta' during the marriage rituals, as per their tribal tradition, and not the 'sherwani'.
“The groom Sundarlal, a resident of Dhar city, was wearing a 'sherwani', while the bride's relatives insisted that the marriage rituals be performed in 'dhoti-kurta',” Dhamnod police station in-charge Sushil Yaduvanshi said. This led to a heated argument between the two sides and resulted in a violent clash, he said.
Members from both the sides later lodged police complaints, based on which a case was registered against some persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said. However, groom Sundarlal later told reporters that there was no dispute with the bride's family, but claimed some of her relatives were involved in assaulting people.
“The dispute started over the attire. I only want action against those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting,” he said.
After the incident, a large number of people, including women, reached Dhamnod police station and staged a protest. Some women at the police station alleged that stones were hurled at them by the bride's relatives, causing injuries to some people. Later on Saturday, the families of the bride and the groom reached Dhar city and completed the marriage rituals, family sources said.
Bus accident in Bengaluru's Kengeri area, several injured
25 people have been seriously injured after a KSRTC bus met with an accident on Sunday night under Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru. The bus had 45 passengers on board when it collided with the divider under a flyover. According to Dr DP Krishnan,, Bangalore West Division, “About 45 passengers were on board the KSRTC bus which was travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore. There were no casualties in this bus accident.”
Hindu groups begin campaign against loudspeaker use for azan in Karnataka
Bengaluru: Hindu groups in Karnataka on Monday played devotional songs on loudspeakers as part of a campaign against what they called Bharatiya Janata Party government's inaction over the use of public address systems at mosques for the Muslim call for prayers or azan. “...the government gave notices [to mosques] which was an eyewash and drama...” He Muthalikid the use of loudspeakers at mosques has not stopped. “They are not been lowering the volume either.”
Several Karnataka temples play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am, ‘as a counter to Azan’
A day after Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik called for Hanuman Chalisa to be played in temples across Karnataka, today morning at 5 am devotional hymns were played on loudspeakers as a plot of oneupmanship. Srirama Bhajane, Hanuman Chalisa, Mantrapatana and Mantra were heard in temples across the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.
NIA conducts raids on premises of Dawood Ibrahim's aides, hawala operators
The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted raids at several locations in Mumbai against associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. According to ANI inputs, the raids also included a few hawala operators. The news agency further reported the raids were underway on premises of Ibrahim's aides in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar and other places.
Fresh heatwave in store for Capital amid rising mercury, predicts IMD
After a brief respite, mercury rose to over 42 degrees Celsius (C) in parts of Delhi on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department warned of a return of heatwave conditions in the Capital this week. While the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, which is considered representative of Delhi, was 40.4C on Sunday -- two degrees above normal and a degree up from a day ago -- it was 42.7C at Najafgarh, followed by 42.3C at Jaffarpur.
