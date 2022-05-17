Guna firing: Third accused killed
Bhopal/Guna: A third accused in the firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district last week was killed on Tuesday, a police officer said.
Police superintendent Rajeev Mishra said that Chotu Pathan was spotted in Guna’s Ruthiya area before he was killed. “When a police team reached the spot to nab him, he ran into a forest. Police asked him to surrender but he started firing. He fired at least nine shots with a country-made pistol. In the firing, constable Vinod Dhakad was injured while a police vehicle was also damaged. Later, police retaliated and he [Pathan] was killed,” said Mishra.
Police earlier killed Naushad Mewati and Shehzad Mewati, the other two accused in the case, on Saturday. Four people have been arrested in the case while two are absconding. Police booked nine people after alleged poachers fired and allegedly killed three policemen in Guna’s Shahrok forest area on Friday.
-
Guest Column| India’s march towards a de-carbonised future
India is a torch-bearer for curbing greenhouse gas effects and has stringent norms in place for carbon, sulphur dioxide and particles of mercury emissions. India is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2070 i.e. net zero emission. Very few countries have this stellar achievement, which has been spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's. The Climate Action Tracker too states that India is the only G20 country whose NDCs are 2C compliant.
-
Karnataka Cong demands Bajrang Dal leaders' arrest over arms training
The Karnataka Congress on Monday demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to students on the school premises in the state's Madikeri town. Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the arms training is against the law and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should file a case against the Bajrang Dal leaders and arrest them.
-
Bid to install idol near Muslim shrine sparks violence in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal/Neemuch: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on Monday night barred the gathering of four or more people under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure to stem violence after a mob threw stones and resorted to arson following an attempt to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Muslim shrine. District collector Mayank Agrawal said Section 144 was imposed and the situation was now under control.
-
Bus with 50 onboard overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 1 dead, several hurt
A bus with at least 50 people onboard met with an accident on Tuesday as it overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. One person has dead and at least five people are critically injured, police said. The bus was headed to Bihar from Rajasthan. (More details on the accident are awaited)
-
Delhiwale: Portrait of a childhood
Noor Ahmad is just 14. More astonishing is the fact that despite being so young, he lives far from his family. Noor Ahmad explains that “when one doesn't have much money at home, then one has to go to distant places to earn money”. At night, he eats out in an eatery. While discussing his inability to attend school, Noor Ahmad remarks that he is not able to read English.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics