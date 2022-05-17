Guna firing: Third accused killed

Bhopal/Guna: A third accused in the firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district last week was killed on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Police superintendent Rajeev Mishra said that Chotu Pathan was spotted in Guna’s Ruthiya area before he was killed. “When a police team reached the spot to nab him, he ran into a forest. Police asked him to surrender but he started firing. He fired at least nine shots with a country-made pistol. In the firing, constable Vinod Dhakad was injured while a police vehicle was also damaged. Later, police retaliated and he [Pathan] was killed,” said Mishra.

Police earlier killed Naushad Mewati and Shehzad Mewati, the other two accused in the case, on Saturday. Four people have been arrested in the case while two are absconding. Police booked nine people after alleged poachers fired and allegedly killed three policemen in Guna’s Shahrok forest area on Friday.

