Haryana: Kaithal cop injured as miscreants open fire

A constable of the Kaithal police sustained bullet injury as miscreants allegedly opened fire at a police team near Karora village of Kaithal district. A case under Sections 307, 353, 332 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered. (Getty image)

The cop, identified as Tarsem Singh, was admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable. The police said the incident took place as the special task force (STF) of Rohtak police had come to conduct a raid in Karora to arrest accused Akash Sagar and Krishan of Sanghi village, Rothak, and Tinku of Karora village, who were facing an attempt to murder case in Rohtak. Soon after noticing the police, they opened fire at the police team injuring the constable, who was assisting the STF. As the two accused managed to flee, the police succeeded in arresting Akash. A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession.

A case under Sections 307, 353, 332 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON