Heavy rainfall inundates several parts of MP; schools shut in six districts

Updated on Aug 16, 2022 03:54 PM IST
The main rivers, including Narmada, Chambal, Betwa, Tapti and Shipra, are currently flowing above the danger mark
A commuter braces heavy rainfall in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)
ByShruti Tomar

District collectors of Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram and Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday declared holiday for schools in the wake of torrential rainfall, with Bhopal receiving 5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours

Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania declared a holiday on Tuesday due to excessive rainfall. Eleven sluice gates of Bhadbhada, all 13 gates of Kaliasot and eight gates of Kolar dams in Bhopal have been opened due to the rains, with the released water inundating several low-lying areas.

The state capital of Bhopal has received more than 45 inches of rain since June 1. A deviation of 20 inches has been recorded in this season, the highest in the past 10 years.

The main rivers, including Narmada, Chambal, Betwa, Tapti and Shipra, are currently flowing above the danger mark. There is also an alert in place in more than 23 districts in MP.

A high alert has also been announced in Narmadapuram as the sluice gates of Bargi, Barna and Tawa dams increased the water level in Narmada river. The NH-69 has also been closed as Sukhtawa bridge is inundated.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has held a meeting with officers to take stock of the situation, disaster management teams have been asked to be alert.

