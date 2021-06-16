In Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces new plan to promote Covid-19 vaccination drive

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that he would visit some areas in the state to promote the Covid-19 vaccination campaign on June 21. Chouhan also said that the ministers, MLA, crisis management committees and prominent personalities in the state would also visit different areas for the immunisation campaign.

The chief minister’s announcement came after he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. The two BJP leaders discussed a range of issues regarding state development, public welfare and Covid-19 control in MP.

In a series of tweets about his discussions with Modi, Chouhan made his announcement on the vaccination campaign. “On June 21, I myself, all the ministers, MPs, MLAs, Crisis Management Committees, prominent personalities from different areas will go out for the vaccination campaign in Madhya Pradesh,” he tweeted. He also said that he sought the Prime Minister’s guidance regarding the completion of Covid-19 vaccination within the given time frame.

Regarding the possibility of a third wave of infections in the state, Chouhan said that the state is working with “full force” and will be able to control the spread of the disease. “Increased testing, isolating if tested positive, contact tracing, continuing the ‘Kill Corona’ campaign, keeping the Covid care centres functioning and following Covid appropriate behaviour by the public will continue,” he tweeted.

Chouhan also said that in his state the crisis management committee took all decisions on measures to control the coronavirus disease. “Today 160 positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. The positivity rate is only 0.2%,” he further said.

Among other topics, Chouhan also requested Modi to allow states to borrow upto 5.5% of the GDP so that works regarding infrastructure and development would not halt. “The economic condition of the states have been shaken due to the Covid-19 crisis. Last year, states were allowed to take loans up to 5.5% of GDP, which came down to 4.5% this year,” Chouhan tweeted.

Following the meeting, the CM also expressed confidence that the Union government would consider his requests. He also said that under the PM’s guidance, development works in Madhya Pradesh could be taken forward more quickly.