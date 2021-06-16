Don’t ‘slacken’ vaccination drive against Covid-19: Assam CM tells officials

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has told the state officials to not "slacken" the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He also ordered the deputy commissioners (DCs) to carry out vulnerability mapping at the block level as more people are testing positive for the viral disease in smaller towns and rural areas of the state.

The directions were issued at a review meeting chaired by Sarma late on Tuesday.

Nearly five million beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Assam till now of which 3,983,642 have received the first doses and 967,589 have received both doses, according to government data. On Tuesday, only 62,052 beneficiaries were inoculated against 78,923 on Monday.

“The DCs must thereafter earmark priority-vaccine areas, which will stem the spread of the infection to villages and tea gardens,” Sarma said and urged officials to come up with district-specific strategies to achieve 100 per cent vaccination.

Three days back, the state government had asked all its employees who have been fully vaccinated to join work from June 14. Employees will have to follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour in the office premises.

“In order to ensure smooth functioning of government offices, all the employees of Government of Assam who have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine are hereby directed to attend office from 14/06/2021 regularly,” general administration department commissioner and secretary MS Manivannan said in the order.

Assam on Tuesday recorded 3,415 new cases and 34 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 466,590 and 4,028 respectively. The overall positivity rate stands at 3.62 per cent. The active cases in the state have come down to 39,837 and 421,378 people have recovered so far.

Chief minister Sarma pointed out on Tuesday the daily infections in the state are showing a gradual decline and asked officials to not lower the guard and ensure that restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 are strictly followed. The ongoing restrictions have been extended till June 22 with relaxations provided in some districts.

