India has tech to hit drones upto 150 km away, says CDS

With drones emerging as new age warfare technology, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday said that India has the technological systems which can hit the loitering ammunitions of the enemy up to 100 to 150 kms in their territory.

Responding to a query on possibilities of India using drones to hit terror camps in Pakistan, akin to what US does, he said, “I wish you observe the exhibition more closely. You will find systems which can target loitering munitions and have a range of 100 to 150 kms.”

The CDS was fielding media queries at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day North Tech Symposium at Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu.

He emphasised the significance of India’s self-reliance in the defence sector.

“There was a perception among the armed forces that weapons made in India were not good as compared to those from foreign countries. But I think it is changing now,” he said. He added that the armed forces need to participate in the model of self-reliance for it to be successful.

“Now, armed forces are working in close co-ordination with the defence industry, academia and start-ups,” he said.

He, however, evaded a reply on reports of massive deployment and infrastructure development by China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

