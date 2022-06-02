‘Indians don’t listen, they go to London’: JP Nadda stings Congress’s Rahul Gandhi

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda kept up his attack on opposition parties, particularly the Congress, saying that there was nothing Indian, National, or Congress about the Indian National Congress but has been reduced to a party of a brother-sister team.

“They (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) talk in London. When Indians don’t listen, they go to talk in London. We have seen in the election. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress lost the security deposit on 287 seats. This is the condition of Congress in India,” Nadda told a news conference in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a reference to Rahul Gandhi’s recent visits to the UK and Nepal. The BJP chief is in the state on a three-day visit to prepare a road map for the 2023 election.

“It is necessary to understand the concept of dynastic politics in which the father is the president and the son is the general secretary (in a party). Like TDP, National Conference, Lok Dal, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, NCP, DMK and others, they are the examples of dynastic politics,” Nadda said when asked about BJP’s opposition to dynastic politics.

Nadda underlined that the BJP stood by it even at the cost of losing seats.

He said the BJP would have won at least two bypolls in Madhya Pradesh but the party didn’t compromise.

“In Madhya Pradesh, two to three bypolls were held. Their results were not very favourable. We could have won those seats. Our (state unit) president and the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) are sitting here. They had told us that the seats (where byelections were held) will be in trouble. But we categorically told them that let it be. It is a policy and we have to follow it. Sometimes we have to do the operation and make things okay by applying Dettol. It results in little pain but we have to maintain the party’s internal democracy,” he said, according to PTI.

Nadda said this policy was followed in Uttar Pradesh as well. “There are many such persons (dynasts) in Madhya Pradesh also. We have to make them understand by initiating dialogue and move ahead by giving work to just one person in a family,” he said.

“In Himachal Pradesh (elections) also we knew that we will lose one seat but we gave the ticket to a party worker,” he said.

To a question on the BJP’s presumptive chief minister for the 2023 elections, Nadda said the decision will be taken by the party’s parliamentary board closer to the date “but we can say that under the leadership of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a good government is working.”

