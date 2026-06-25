Indore bizman, woman found dead in car; gun, axe, note recovered: MP police

A 26-year-old businessman from Indore and his 24-year-old partner were found dead inside a car in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district on Thursday morning, with police recovering an axe, poison, a lighter, a gun and a note claiming that he killed his partner following a dispute.

The bodies were found inside a parked car near a toll plaza, police said. (Representative photo)

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Ashok Nagar superintendent of police (SP) Rajeev Mishra said that the duo had gone towards Imla in the man’s car on Wednesday evening. “When they didn’t return home till late at night, the woman’s family registered a missing complaint,” SP Mishra said.

“Police traced them using mobile location data. They were found dead inside the car parked near Shav Toll Plaza. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and senior police officers examined the scene in detail,” SP Mishra added.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, an axe, a packet of sulphas (poison), a note, three mobile phones, a lighter and three caps. The rear seat of the vehicle was found burnt, and burn marks were visible on the man’s face as well.

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{{^usCountry}} SP Mishra said that prima facie it appears that the man shot himself with the pistol, while the woman sustained severe injuries to multiple body parts, including her head. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SP Mishra said that prima facie it appears that the man shot himself with the pistol, while the woman sustained severe injuries to multiple body parts, including her head. {{/usCountry}}

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“The note says that the man killed the woman and later died by suicide. But considering the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed. The team is probing all angles and examining the case based on scientific and technical evidence. CCTV footage from cameras installed around the incident site, digital evidence, and other available material are being thoroughly analysed,” Mishra added.

The deceased businessman’s father, however, alleged that they were killed and the incident was staged as a suicide. “My son, who ran a car accessories business in Indore, came to Ashok Nagar 15 days ago. The woman was a good friend of my son, but I am not aware of their relationship. Why would my son use four different things to kill the woman and himself? There was no serious issue between them and I don’t see any motive behind this extreme step. They were killed by someone else, and the matter is being projected as suicide,” he said.

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