Indore: Man allegedly killed by family of woman in hate crime
BHOPAL: In an alleged hate crime, a man was beaten up brutally before being strangulated to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district by the parents and brother of a girl he was allegedly in a relationship with, said police said on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Vinod Bheel, 21, a resident of Khudail in Indore district, who used to work as a farm labourer. Police arrested Ramesh Bheel, 42 and his wife Sunita, 40, under section 302 (murder) of IPC while his son Shiva, 23, is on the run.
The accused also tried to kill their daughter but she fled away from the spot and informed the family members of Vinod, said Ajay Gurjar, police station in-charge, Khudail.
The woman Sonia told police that “On last Thursday, her parents saw her in an objectionable condition with Vinod. On Saturday, the parents asked her to call Vinod as they wanted to talk about something with him. Vinod reached an agricultural field in the village, Ramesh, Sunita and Shiva started beating them brutally. The woman ran away from the spot and informed Vinod’s family.”
Vinod’s father Shyam filed a police complaint. After searching for the man for two days, the police found his body near Malakhedi drain on Tuesday. Police booked Ramesh, Sunita and Shiva for murder. Ramesh and Sunita were arrested on Wednesday.
In the interrogation, the accused confessed the crime. “Ramesh said the family was upset with the affair of his daughter. They decided to kill both but Sonia saved herself by running away from the spot. They thrashed Vinod and later strangulated him to death before throwing his body near a drain. The accused have no regret of their crime,” said the police officer.
To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.
The woman is under police protection because her brother is on the run, officials said. She will be shifted to a shelter, they added.
Frame policy within 3 months to compensate fisherfolk: SC tells state
Mumbai The Supreme Court instructed the Maharashtra government on May 13 to expedite framing of a policy to compensate fisherfolk affected by state-funded development projects, and finalise the policy within a period of three months. The apex court was hearing an appeal by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, challenging the disbursement of ₹10 crore compensation to fisherfolk affected by the Thane Creek Bridge-III project.
PU row: Safeguard Punjab’s interests, SGPC tells state govt
Days after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the Union government to consider conversion of Panjab University, Chandigarh, into a central varsity, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to make serious efforts to stop any such move and protect its existing status.
Bengaluru: Two men spray paint ‘sorry’ on school walls, streets
Two men spray painted the word 'sorry' in red all over the premises of a private school and on surrounding streets in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area on Tuesday. Police said efforts to trace those behind the incident are ongoing. Two bike-borne persons were seen in CCTV footage recovered from the street across the Shanthidhama School. The DCP of West Bengaluru, Dr Sanjeev Patil told reporters that efforts are on to identify and trace the miscreants.
21-year-old arrested for killing lover, dumping body in railway tracks
Mumbai A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing Khairnar's friend, stuffing Sarika Damodar Chalke (26), who was reported missing by family members at the Dindoshi police station's body in a gunny bag and dumping it on the railway tracks between Matunga and Mahim on Tuesday. Senior police inspector Mumbai Central Government Railway Police station, Kedari Pawar, said that two trackmen had noticed the gunny bag in the tracks between Matunga and Mahim stations at about 9.30 am on Tuesday.
Polls to seven MLC seats in Karnataka set to be "unopposed"
The biennial election to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council scheduled for June three, is set to be "unopposed", as all the seven nominations filed are in order. The ruling BJP has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister and party vice-president Laxman Savadi, party's state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in the MLC elections in which the Members of the Legislative Assembly will vote.
