On PM Modi's direction, Indore road turns clean hours after mega rally

Indore has exemplified the true nature of being the cleanliest city and set a precedent for the rest of the country. After participating in the mega roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's populous city on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the BJP Karyakartas to ensure the entire stretch is cleaned.

PM Modi in mega roadshow (L). Clean road hours after the rally (R).

Following the PM's direction, party workers engaged in tidying up the lane and surrounding area, and within a matter of hours they managed to ensure Indore stands true to its reputation.

For the sixth time in a row, Indore has been named the cleanest city in the country in 2022 under the Swachh Survekshan Awards held by the Union government. The processing of 1,900 tons of urban waste every day which earns it crores of rupees and also fuels its buses has helped Indore bag 'India's cleanest city' award for the sixth straight time.

While segregation of garbage into `dry' and `wet' categories is common, in Indore segregation happens in six categories at a collection point.

On Tuesday, PM Modi election meetings at different places in Madhya Pradesh, boarded an open 'chariot' built on a small four-wheeler from the city's Bada Ganpati square riding within a dedicated ‘saffron corridor’.

The prime minister's chariot passed through Indore-1, Indore-4 and Indore-3 assembly constituencies, covering a distance of about 1.5 km and reached Rajbada intersection in the heart of the city an hour later.

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will be carried out on December 3.

(With agency inputs)

