Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Bhopal News / On PM Modi's direction, Indore road turns clean hours after mega rally

On PM Modi's direction, Indore road turns clean hours after mega rally

ByHT News Desk
Nov 15, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Indore has been maintaining its position as being the cleanliest city in the country for sixth time in a row.

Indore has exemplified the true nature of being the cleanliest city and set a precedent for the rest of the country. After participating in the mega roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's populous city on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the BJP Karyakartas to ensure the entire stretch is cleaned.

PM Modi in mega roadshow (L). Clean road hours after the rally (R).

Following the PM's direction, party workers engaged in tidying up the lane and surrounding area, and within a matter of hours they managed to ensure Indore stands true to its reputation.

Follow full coverage on Madhya Pradesh assembly election

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

For the sixth time in a row, Indore has been named the cleanest city in the country in 2022 under the Swachh Survekshan Awards held by the Union government. The processing of 1,900 tons of urban waste every day which earns it crores of rupees and also fuels its buses has helped Indore bag 'India's cleanest city' award for the sixth straight time.

While segregation of garbage into `dry' and `wet' categories is common, in Indore segregation happens in six categories at a collection point.

On Tuesday, PM Modi election meetings at different places in Madhya Pradesh, boarded an open 'chariot' built on a small four-wheeler from the city's Bada Ganpati square riding within a dedicated ‘saffron corridor’.

Also read: Modi attacks Congress, hails BJP’s welfare schemes

The prime minister's chariot passed through Indore-1, Indore-4 and Indore-3 assembly constituencies, covering a distance of about 1.5 km and reached Rajbada intersection in the heart of the city an hour later.

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will be carried out on December 3.

(With agency inputs)

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
roadshow indore narendra modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP