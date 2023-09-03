MP: CM Chouhan announces increase in honorarium of guest teachers

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced an increase in the honorarium of guest teachers and said that it will now be given to them on a monthly basis. CM Ahivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a guest teacher maha panchayat at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Saturday (Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)

Addressing a guest teacher maha panchayat at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Saturday, CM Chouhan said, “ The honorarium of first-class guest teachers will be increased from Rs.9000 to Rs.18000. The honorarium of second-class guest teachers will be increased from Rs.7000 to Rs.14000. The salary of third-class guest teachers will be increased from Rs.5000 to Rs.10000.”

He added, now the annual contract will be signed by guest teachers, adding that the reservation for guest teachers in teacher recruitment would now be 50% instead of 25%.

The CM further urged teachers to commit to improving the education system in the state. “You shouldn’t leave any stone unturned in teaching and my second commitment is that I will not allow any uncertainty in your life,” he said.

There are a total of 67,910 guest teachers in the state. Of these guest teachers, 15,920 were in class-I, 38,294 in class-II and 13,695 in class-III.

Chouhan further attacked the Congress, saying that the previous government had not taken any concrete steps to improve the education system and end uncertainty, as he thanked the contribution of guest teachers.

“I can never forget your contribution as guest teachers. You have been entrusted with the responsibility of teaching, and I am happy to say that most of the guest teachers performed their duties with utmost devotion. You are the one who took our education system forward, you kept teaching the children in every village, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this,” said the CM.

The chief minister also inaugurated 66 new Deendayal Rasoi centres, where food is being provided at Rs.5 per plate to poor people, and announced to introduction of mobile food centres.

“We started the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana in 2017 and food was made available for ₹10. Now food will be available for ₹5 per plate. Now, we have made a plan that food will be available at the sites to the labourers through mobile centres. Remember, we are not running the government, we are running the family. This is the family of 900 million residents of the state,” said the CM.

