Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh college bans hijab after VHP women’s wing protests against it
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh college bans hijab after VHP women’s wing protests against it

Durga Vahini, the women’s wing of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), staged a protest against the institute in Datia for allowing Muslim students to wear headscarves on campus
A demonstration against the hijab ban. (AFP)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 03:23 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

BHOPAL: A government college in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district has banned hijab after members of Durga Vahini, the women’s wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), staged a protest against the institute for allowing Muslim students to wear headscarves on campus.

The ban comes days after a directive in Karnataka against allowing women wearing hijab in classrooms triggered protests. The Karnataka high court issued an interim order on Friday barring students from wearing religious attire in classrooms until it decides on the case.

High schools across Karnataka opened on Monday, but Muslim students were forced to remove their hijab amid simmering tensions in the state.

“All the admitted students/girls in the college are informed that they will not be allowed to enter the college in clothes belonging to any particular community or other special dress like hijab, etc. All the students should enter this temple of education in a decent dress,” said Datia College’s principal, DR Rahul, in an order on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

The order followed Durga Vahini’s protest after its members spotted two students wearing hijab in the college. The members created a ruckus at the principal’s office and demanded action to stop the entry of students wearing hijab.

Durga Vahini district convener Rani Sharma said they were informed that students were going to college wearing hijab and burqa. “When we came here on Monday afternoon, we spotted two students in burqa and hijab. We staged a protest for equality of students.”

Rahul said the order was issued for uniformity in the college dress. “Earlier, the students used to come in normal dress but after this (Karnataka) hijab row, a few have started wearing hijab and burqa.”

Home minister Narottam Mishra, who is a lawmaker from Datia, said there is no confusion about hijab in Madhya Pradesh. “I request you not to create any confusion about it. I have asked the district collector to inquire into the [college] order.”

Last week, a principal forced a Muslim student to write an apology letter for wearing hijab in the college in Satna after some students staged a protest against her dressing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP