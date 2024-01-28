 Madhya Pradesh: Cop suspended after man, slapped by him, dies by suicide - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh: Cop suspended after man, slapped by him, dies by suicide

Madhya Pradesh: Cop suspended after man, slapped by him, dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2024 04:44 PM IST

Constable suspended after man dies by suicide following alleged slapping incident in Madhya Pradesh; family members stage protest at police station.

The Madhya Pradesh Police has suspended a constable after a 23-year-old man died by suicide allegedly after he was slapped and humiliated by the cop in Ratlam district on Thursday night.

The family members of the deceased man staged a protest at the Bajna police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Saturday evening. (Representative Image)
Ratlam superintendent of police Rahul Lodha suspended Saifullah Khan, who was posted at Bajna police station, after a CCTV footage of the slapping incident went viral on social media.

The family members of the deceased, identified as Ganesh, staged a protest at the Bajna police station on Saturday evening.

The brother of the deceased said, “There was a wedding in Cantonment Jhodiya village on Thursday night. It is seen in the video that Ganesh is standing on the roadside with two others. Meanwhile, constable Safiullah Khan came and interrogated Ganesh. After this the constable slapped Ganesh three-four times.”

Ganesh returned home and later died by suicide.

SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said, “Safiullah Khan has been suspended. The case is being investigated.”

