MP will buy hailstorm-affected wheat at MSP, announces Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government will purchase wheat, which was affected due to the recent bout of rain and hailstorm, at the minimum support price (MSP) to help farmers tide over the crisis, the state cabinet decided on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met farmers after their crops were damaged due to a hailstorm in Gulabganj, Vidisha on March 21 (ANI FILE Photo)

At the meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the ministers in charge of the districts that were affected due to the hailstorm were told to complete their survey and discuss the status with the farmers. “Only after your report, we will start the distribution of the compensation amount in all the districts together in a single click. Farmers should also get the benefit of the crop insurance scheme. The hailstorm-affected farmers will be given compensation of ₹32,000 per hectare,” Chouhan said.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said the government has decided that wheat, which has lost its shine due to hailstorms and rain, will also be purchased at MSP.

It was also decided that criminal action will be taken against people if borewells, wells and step-wells are found open and damaged.

A decision was taken on opening of 730 PM Shri Schools in the state. Two schools will be opened in each 313 development blocks and 104 in urban areas, the state government said. The cabinet also decided to give government land in Bhensuda to Ekatm Shiksha Samiti for ₹25 lakh and in Malharganj to Bharatiya Kisan Sangh for ₹25 lakh.