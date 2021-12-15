Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhya Pradesh logs 20 new Covid-19 cases; 14 discharged
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh logs 20 new Covid-19 cases; 14 discharged

Published on Dec 15, 2021 08:55 PM IST
PTI | , Bhopal

With 20 fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,415 on Wednesday, while recovery count increased to 7,82,716 after 14 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, a health department official said. 

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 as no new fatality was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, he said. 

The state is now left with 170 active coronavirus cases. With 56,767 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,27,34,849, the official added. 

An official release said 9,55,10,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population so far in the state, including 4,55,416 on Wednesday. 

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,415, new cases 20, death toll 10,529, recovered 7,82,716, active cases 170, number of tests so far 2,27,34,849. 

