Madhya Pradesh: Officials booked for misusing housing scheme funds

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta’s special police establishment has booked 45 officials and employees of three municipal councils in the Dewas district for allegedly misusing funds meant for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for affordable housing.

The action came days after ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leader Deepak Joshi on Tuesday wrote a letter over the misuse to the Prime Minister Office.

Ujjain police superintendent Anil Vishwakarma said that the officials and employees illegally transferred the funds meant for the scheme and misused them from 2017 to 2022. “A preliminary inquiry was conducted and after the facts were confirmed in the investigation, the complaint investigation report was sent to the Lokayukta Office for further action,” said Vishwakarma.

Joshi said that he tried to raise this issue at the collector’s level but nothing happened.

