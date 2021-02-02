Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh to become first state to present paperless budget
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh to become first state to present paperless budget

The decision of presenting a paperless budget was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.
By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh finance minister will present a paperless budget during the budget session of the legislative assembly, which is scheduled to be held from February 22 to March 26.

The decision of presenting a paperless budget was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, said Narottam Mishra, state home minister.

Mishra said, “MP state government will be the first state after the Central government which will present the paperless budget. A made-in-India tabloid will be used to read the budget”.

Also read: CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021 released, exams to begin from May 4

MP finance department minister Jagdish Devda will present the budget. The cabinet also approved the scheme of providing farm loans to farmers at zero per cent rate, said Mishra.

The state government has also decided to merge Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Department (MPSEDC) with Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP IT), said Mishra. MPSEDC was mired in controversy due to an alleged 80,000 crore e-tendering scam two years ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP