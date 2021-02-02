CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021 released, exams to begin from May 4

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Tuesday board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from May 4. The Class 10 board exams will finish on June 7 while the Class 10 exams will end June 11. The board also said that practical exams for applicable subjects will begin on March 1.

Students of class 10 and 12 can check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.

Earlier on December 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced that the CBSE board examinations will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The results for which will be declared by July 15, 2021.

How to check CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the CBSE board exam date sheet link appearing under the "Lastest update" section

Select the class

The CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the date sheet and take its print out for future use.