Madhya Pradesh urban local bodies polls to be held on July 6, 13
BHOPAL: The urban local bodies elections will be held in two phases on July 6 and 13 in Madhya Pradesh, the state election commission said on Wednesday.
The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the declaration of the election.
State election commissioner, BP Singh said for the first phase, voting will be held on July 6 and the result will be declared on July 17. In the second phase, voting will be held on July 13 and results will be declared on July 18, he added.
The elections will be held in 347 municipal corporations and municipalities. In the first phase, the voting will be held in 133 local bodies including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur while in the second phase, the voting will be held in 214 local bodies. 19, 977 polling stations will be set up in the state and 87,937 employees will be deployed.
In 347 urban bodies, direct election will be held for 6,507 councillors and 16 municipal mayors while the chairmen and vice-chairmen will be elected by the elected councillors of the Municipal Council.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
