Man axes eight of family members to death, later dies by suicide in MP: Police

Bhopal: A 23-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district killed eight members, including two minors, of his family and later allegedly died by suicide. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a week after his marriage.

According to the police, the man was a person with mental health issues. “The accused got married on May 21 this year…He first attacked his wife (23) with an axe. Later, his mother (55), brother (35), sister-in-law (30), sister (16), nephew (5), two nieces (4) and one and a half years). He also attacked his uncle’s 10-year-old kid, but he ran away from there”, Chhindwara superintendent of police (SP) Manish Khatri said.

The SP said the child who fled the spot informed his family members, who then called the police, following which a team was sent to the incident site.

A total of eight bodies were found lying on the floor in a pool of blood and the accused was found hanging from a branch of a tree about 200 metres away from his house, said Khatri.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, taking a dig at the state government the opposition Congress alleged unemployment as the reason behind the incident.

